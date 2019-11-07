Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Amazon has unveiled its plans to establish a new Robotics innovation hub in Westborough, Massachusetts which, together with the existing facility in North Reading, will serve as the company's epicenter of robotics innovation.

The e-commerce giant will invest more than USD 40 million in the new 350,000 square feet facility which will incorporate corporate offices, research and development labs, and manufacturing space. The facility which is scheduled to open in 2021 will generate 200 tech and advanced manufacturing jobs and employ over 4,000 skilled workers throughout the Commonwealth, the company said in a press release.

"We're excited to grow our teams in Massachusetts and take advantage of the talent and regional connectivity that MetroWest offers," said Tye Brady, Amazon Robotics' Chief Technologist.

"This will be a world-class facility, where our teams can design, build, program, and ship our robots, all under the same roof. This expansion will allow us to continue to innovate quickly and improve the delivery speed for customers around the world," he further added.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amazon Robotics Division to Westborough! The investment of this international company in our community demonstrates the ability of the regional economy and its workforce to attract innovation and technology. We look forward to a strong partnership with Amazon Robotics," said Kristi Williams, Town Manager, Westborough.

In Massachusetts, Amazon has invested more than USD3 billion and has created over 4,000 full-time jobs and additional 7,000 indirect jobs in high-demand fields such as robotics technology and machine learning over the last decade.

Moreover, the e-commerce giant has also pledged USD 700 million investment to provide upskilling training programs to its 100,000 employees for new, in-demand jobs by 2025 across the United States. As tech-driven job roles are on-demand, Amazon is offering its employees the resources to gain critical new skills for in-demand job roles, including healthcare, machine learning, manufacturing, robotics, computer science, cloud computing, and more.