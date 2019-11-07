International Development News
Development News Edition

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, Amazon has invested more than USD3 billion and has created over 4,000 full-time jobs and additional 7,000 indirect jobs in high-demand fields.

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts
Image Credit: Flickr

Amazon has unveiled its plans to establish a new Robotics innovation hub in Westborough, Massachusetts which, together with the existing facility in North Reading, will serve as the company's epicenter of robotics innovation.

The e-commerce giant will invest more than USD 40 million in the new 350,000 square feet facility which will incorporate corporate offices, research and development labs, and manufacturing space. The facility which is scheduled to open in 2021 will generate 200 tech and advanced manufacturing jobs and employ over 4,000 skilled workers throughout the Commonwealth, the company said in a press release.

"We're excited to grow our teams in Massachusetts and take advantage of the talent and regional connectivity that MetroWest offers," said Tye Brady, Amazon Robotics' Chief Technologist.

"This will be a world-class facility, where our teams can design, build, program, and ship our robots, all under the same roof. This expansion will allow us to continue to innovate quickly and improve the delivery speed for customers around the world," he further added.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amazon Robotics Division to Westborough! The investment of this international company in our community demonstrates the ability of the regional economy and its workforce to attract innovation and technology. We look forward to a strong partnership with Amazon Robotics," said Kristi Williams, Town Manager, Westborough.

In Massachusetts, Amazon has invested more than USD3 billion and has created over 4,000 full-time jobs and additional 7,000 indirect jobs in high-demand fields such as robotics technology and machine learning over the last decade.

Moreover, the e-commerce giant has also pledged USD 700 million investment to provide upskilling training programs to its 100,000 employees for new, in-demand jobs by 2025 across the United States. As tech-driven job roles are on-demand, Amazon is offering its employees the resources to gain critical new skills for in-demand job roles, including healthcare, machine learning, manufacturing, robotics, computer science, cloud computing, and more.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF jawan killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said here. The encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district at about 4 am, they said.The jawan belonged to the 151st battalion ...

UPDATE 2-Australia offers drought ravaged farmers up to $688 million in cheap loans

Australia will offer farmers hurt by drought up to A1 billion 688.10 million in cheap loans, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as the government seeks to curb rising discontent from rural voters. Farmers across Australias east...

City of London explores steps to 'supercharge' India's green finance sector

Aiming at supercharging Indias green finance sector, the City of London Corporation, the financial hub of the British capital, on Thursday unveiled a series of recommendations, including reducing structural barriers to investment and innova...

Satoransky’s career-high 27 lead Bulls past Hawks

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 27 points and the visiting Chicago Bulls ended a two-game losing streak with a 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Satoransky entered the game averaging 6.5 points and had not scored in doub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019