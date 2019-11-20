Google for Indonesia event: New initiatives announced to support digital economy

At the fourth Google for Indonesia event, tech giant Google announced a new initiative to help Indonesians gain more advanced software skills for demand-driven jobs in leading Indonesian and global tech companies.

Dubbed Bangkit, the curriculum is an intensive, six-month training program developed in partnership with leading tech companies including Gojek, Tokopedia, Traveloka, and leading universities in Jakarta, Bandung, Denpasar, and Yogyakarta.

"The challenge for Indonesia isn't a lack of ability or ambition. It's giving more Indonesians the digital skills to take advantage of the opportunities technology creates, something that's a priority for us and our Indonesian partners." Randy Jusuf, Managing Director, Google Indonesia

The program centered around machine learning will be delivered through a mixture of online and offline modules, followed by seven-weekend mandatory workshops. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will get a chance to showcase their talent to prospective employers from many of Indonesia's leading technology companies and have the opportunity to interview with these companies for immediate career opportunities.

Applications for the program will open from November 20, 2019, and thereafter only selected participants will be able to join the six-month-long program running from January 20, 2020, to June 14, 2020.

"Our hope is that Bangkit helps expand the pool of talent in Indonesia, making it easier for even smaller startups to hire people with the skills they need—and supporting Indonesia's digital economy as it continues to grow," Randy Jusuf

Furthermore, the search giant also announced its partnership with Telkom, an Indonesian multinational telecommunications conglomerate to expand Google Station, its free public Wi-Fi service, to reach more Indonesians.