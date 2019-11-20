International Development News
Development News Edition

Google for Indonesia event: New initiatives announced to support digital economy

The search giant also announced its partnership with Telkom, an Indonesian multinational telecommunications conglomerate to expand Google Station.

Google for Indonesia event: New initiatives announced to support digital economy
Image Credit: Twitter (@Google_IDN)

At the fourth Google for Indonesia event, tech giant Google announced a new initiative to help Indonesians gain more advanced software skills for demand-driven jobs in leading Indonesian and global tech companies.

Dubbed Bangkit, the curriculum is an intensive, six-month training program developed in partnership with leading tech companies including Gojek, Tokopedia, Traveloka, and leading universities in Jakarta, Bandung, Denpasar, and Yogyakarta.

"The challenge for Indonesia isn't a lack of ability or ambition. It's giving more Indonesians the digital skills to take advantage of the opportunities technology creates, something that's a priority for us and our Indonesian partners."

Randy Jusuf, Managing Director, Google Indonesia

The program centered around machine learning will be delivered through a mixture of online and offline modules, followed by seven-weekend mandatory workshops. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will get a chance to showcase their talent to prospective employers from many of Indonesia's leading technology companies and have the opportunity to interview with these companies for immediate career opportunities.

Applications for the program will open from November 20, 2019, and thereafter only selected participants will be able to join the six-month-long program running from January 20, 2020, to June 14, 2020.

"Our hope is that Bangkit helps expand the pool of talent in Indonesia, making it easier for even smaller startups to hire people with the skills they need—and supporting Indonesia's digital economy as it continues to grow,"

Randy Jusuf

Furthermore, the search giant also announced its partnership with Telkom, an Indonesian multinational telecommunications conglomerate to expand Google Station, its free public Wi-Fi service, to reach more Indonesians.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to provide Vietnam with coast guard ship, eyes South China Sea

The United States announced on Wednesday it will provide Vietnam with another coast guard cutter for its growing fleet of ships, boosting Hanois ability to patrol the South China Sea amid tensions with China. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esp...

ANALYSIS-Rugby-Former teacher Rennie to be schooled on 'Aussie way'

Former schoolteacher Dave Rennie has a track record of guiding rugby teams to championships and glory but he will need to get used to taking instruction when he starts work as Wallabies coach in mid-2020.Tasked on Wednesday with leading Aus...

50th IFFI begins in Goa with screening of Italian film Despite the Fog

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India begins in Goa with the screening of the Italian film Despite the Fog. Speaking at the press conference with the cast and crew, Director Goran Paskaljevic, who has also served as J...

Indian Navy is inducting large number of state-of-the-art

Indian Navy is inducting a large number of highly capable and state-of-the-art assets and equipment, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday as he highlighted the strategic importance of the seas in the well- being of people of the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019