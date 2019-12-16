BenQ top in projector market in India

BenQ has become the top projector brand in India during Q3, 2019, according to Futuresource Consulting report.

BenQ recorded 25.9 per cent market share in the said quarter and sold more than 24,000 projectors, the official press release read.

In the 4K Home Entertainment segment, BenQ achieved the number one position with 50 per cent market share. (ANI)

