Two new Pokemon titles launched exclusively on Facebook Gaming

Leveraging the reach of Facebook, two new Pokemon titles have launched exclusively on the social networking giant's gaming platform. According to The Verge, both the titles - Pokemon Tower Battle and Pokemon Medallion Battle - have been built using Facebook's Instant Games platform.

Pokemon Tower Battle places two players against one another who take turns to drop pokemon out of the sky like Tetris blocks to build a stable tower. It is available worldwide. Pokemon Medallion Battle is a digital card battle game that is currently available to play in the Philippines. (ANI)

