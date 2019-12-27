Tesla to soon get Disney+ streaming option

Tesla owners will be able to soon stream Disney+ in their car using the Tesla Theater software.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the Disney+ will be coming soon to the list of available streaming services that drivers can access in their cars, TechCrunch reports.

The Tesla Theater feature, introduced in September, currently allows streaming media from Netflix and YouTube. The streaming options are only available when the car is in the park and not driving. (ANI)

