Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla to soon get Disney+ streaming option

Tesla owners will be able to soon stream Disney+ in their car using the Tesla Theater software.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 21:32 IST
Tesla to soon get Disney+ streaming option
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tesla owners will be able to soon stream Disney+ in their car using the Tesla Theater software.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the Disney+ will be coming soon to the list of available streaming services that drivers can access in their cars, TechCrunch reports.

The Tesla Theater feature, introduced in September, currently allows streaming media from Netflix and YouTube. The streaming options are only available when the car is in the park and not driving. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Indian economy will rebound in near future: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed confidence that the Indian economy would rebound in the near future, saying that the current slowdown was cyclical. Inaugurating the 102nd annual conference of the Indian Economic Associat...

RSS, CPI(M)-DYFI workers clash in Kerala

Workers of the RSS and ruling CPIM-DYFI workers clashed at Neeleswaram in this northern district in Kerala during a route march taken out by the Sangh on Friday, police said. Police said they fired teargas shells and dispersed the trouble m...

RTO officer with 3 yrs of service found to be worth Rs 1.2 cr

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB of Police on Friday registered a case of disproportionate assets against an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector AMVI here after he was found to have assets of Rs 1.22 crore. Accused Mithun Rameshwar Dongre, pos...

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop icon's death

London, Dec 27 AFP The sister of the late British pop icon George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day, three years to the day after the singer-songwriter passed away, the family and police said Friday. Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019