U.S.'s Mnuchin urges Apple, other tech cos to work with law enforcement

Apple Inc and other technology companies must cooperate with U.S. investigators, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump lashed out at Apple for refusing to unlock phones in criminal investigations.

"It is absolutely critical for our technology companies to cooperate with law enforcement," Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview.

