Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S.'s Mnuchin urges Apple, other tech cos to work with law enforcement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:43 IST
U.S.'s Mnuchin urges Apple, other tech cos to work with law enforcement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc and other technology companies must cooperate with U.S. investigators, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump lashed out at Apple for refusing to unlock phones in criminal investigations.

"It is absolutely critical for our technology companies to cooperate with law enforcement," Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Bezos shares insights on taking risks for a venture, says Amazon 'best place to fail'

Jeff Bezos, the worlds richest man, on Wednesday shared with Indian small and medium businesses his insights on taking risks to start a company, besides talking about his plans for space venture and how Amazon was the best place in the worl...

Nepal's Prachanda says he can be blamed for only 5,000 deaths during civil war

Former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Wednesday said he can take the blame for the death of only 5,000 people out of the over 17,000 killed during the decade-long armed insurgency in the country. The Nepalese civil war...

Ernest Mawrie elected as new Meghalaya BJP president

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, Ernest Mawrie was elected as the president of the BJPs Meghalaya unit on Wednesday. Agitators of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation CoMSO, an outfit that has been lea...

Turkey summons Egyptian envoy over raid of its state news agency office in Cairo -anadolu

Turkey summoned the Egyptian charges daffaires in Ankara to the foreign ministry on Wednesday over a raid of its Anadolu state news agency office in Cairo, the agency reported.Earlier, Anadolu said Egyptian security forces raided its office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020