5000mAh battery, AI Dual camera: Realme C3 goes official in India; price starts at Rs 6,999

Realme India just launched a new budget phone, Realme C3, with best in class features. Touted as the 'Entertainment Ka Superstar', the device comes with a waterdrop-style notch, MediaTek Helio G70 AI Processor, 5000mAh battery, 12MP AI Dual Rear Camera and realme UI.

The Realme C3 sports sunrise design with anti-fingerprint surface and airtight splash-resistant sealing. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600-by-720-pixel resolution and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The budget smartphone's octa-core Helio G70 AI processor combined with the HyperEngine technology makes gaming and multitasking effortless. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device ships with Android 10-based realme UI 1.0 that significantly improves the user experience by reducing the app-launch time by up to 14 percent, RAM usage by up to 20 percent, and increasing the battery life by about 40 percent. A massive 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting and uninterrupted performance.

Coming to the optics department, the Realme C3 houses an AI Dual Camera array on the back panel, comprising of a 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The rear camera supports 4x digital zoom, AI HDR, Chroma boost, Super nightscape, Panorama mode, Expert mode, Time-Lapse mode, 1080p HD video recording at 30fps and 120fps slow-motion video shooting.

The 5-megapixel selfie camera is equipped with a 5P lens with f/2.4 aperture and supports AI beauty and AI HDR. The Croma Boost feature in the smartphone enhances the overall picture quality, delivering richer and more vibrant colors.

Connectivity options onboard the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS; Dual nano-SIM and TF card; Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Starting February 14, the Realme C3 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and realme.com in two memory configurations: 3GB+32GB model priced at Rs 6,999 and the 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 7,999.

