Researcher sees global smartphone output at five-year low due to virus

Researcher TrendForce said on Monday it expected global smartphone production to fall by 12% to its lowest level in five years in the first three months of 2020 because of a virus outbreak in China.

TrendForce said it cut its forecasts for the global smartphone output, expecting Huawei, Apple Inc., and other companies to bear brunt of the market slowdown.

