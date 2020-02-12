With Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung opens up new decade of foldable mobile innovation
Starting February 14, the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, in select markets including the United States and Korea, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries.
In 2019, Samsung marked the beginning of the foldable era with the launch of its first-ever foldable phone-cum-tablet. Now the South Korean technology giant is back with yet another foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip, with a revolutionary form factor, flagship-level performance, and features that will take the mobile experience to a whole new level.
Starting February 14, the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, in select markets including the United States and Korea, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries.
Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience
The main features of the device are:
- Compact design: The Galaxy Z Flip easily fits into the pocket or bag, all thanks to its compact and portable design.
- Foldable Glass: Samsung's latest foldable flagship features the world's first foldable glass screen made of Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass, giving users a sleek and premium look.
- Flex Mode: A custom-built user experience that automatically splits the display (when the device is free-standing) into two 4-inch screens, allowing users to view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half.
- Cover display: When closed, users can check date, time, battery status, real-time notifications and even answer a call or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification, without having the need to unfold the device.
Here are the technical specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone:
|
Specifications
|
Galaxy Z Flip
|
Display
|
Main
6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display
2636 x 1080-pixels resolution
Aspect ratio: 21.9:9
Cover
1.1-inch Super AMOLED Display
300 x 112-pixels resolution
|
Processor, OS
|
7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
Android 10
Samsung One UI 2
|
Memory and Storage
|
8GB RAM
256GB internal storage
|
Battery
|
3,300 mAh dual battery
supports Fast Charging
Wireless PowerShare
|
Camera
|
Front Camera: 10MP (f/2.4)
Rear Dual Camera setup
12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2) (123-degree FOV)
12MP Wide-Angle lens (78-degree FOV)
Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)
Up to 8x digital zoom
HDR10+ recording
4K video capture
Live Focus
Super Steady recording
|
Connectivity
|
One eSIM, one Nano SIM
Wi-Fi 802.11ac;
Bluetooth v5.0;
USB Type-C port;
GPS
NFC
|
Authentication
|
Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
Face recognition
|
Price
|
USD 1,380 (approx. INR 98,400)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.