With Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung opens up new decade of foldable mobile innovation

Starting February 14, the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, in select markets including the United States and Korea, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries.

Samsung's latest foldable flagship features the world’s first foldable glass screen made of Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass, giving users a sleek and premium look. Image Credit: Samsung

In 2019, Samsung marked the beginning of the foldable era with the launch of its first-ever foldable phone-cum-tablet. Now the South Korean technology giant is back with yet another foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip, with a revolutionary form factor, flagship-level performance, and features that will take the mobile experience to a whole new level.

Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience

Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics

The main features of the device are:

  • Compact design: The Galaxy Z Flip easily fits into the pocket or bag, all thanks to its compact and portable design.
  • Foldable Glass: Samsung's latest foldable flagship features the world's first foldable glass screen made of Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass, giving users a sleek and premium look.
  • Flex Mode: A custom-built user experience that automatically splits the display (when the device is free-standing) into two 4-inch screens, allowing users to view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half.
  • Cover display: When closed, users can check date, time, battery status, real-time notifications and even answer a call or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification, without having the need to unfold the device.

Here are the technical specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone:

Specifications

Galaxy Z Flip

Display

Main

6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display

2636 x 1080-pixels resolution

Aspect ratio: 21.9:9

Cover

1.1-inch Super AMOLED Display

300 x 112-pixels resolution

Processor, OS

7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

Android 10

Samsung One UI 2

Memory and Storage

8GB RAM

256GB internal storage

Battery

3,300 mAh dual battery

supports Fast Charging

Wireless PowerShare

Camera

Front Camera: 10MP (f/2.4)

Rear Dual Camera setup

12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2) (123-degree FOV)

12MP Wide-Angle lens (78-degree FOV)

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

Up to 8x digital zoom

HDR10+ recording

4K video capture

Live Focus

Super Steady recording

Connectivity

One eSIM, one Nano SIM

Wi-Fi 802.11ac;

Bluetooth v5.0;

USB Type-C port;

GPS

NFC

Authentication

Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)

Face recognition

Price

USD 1,380 (approx. INR 98,400)

