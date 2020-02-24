Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smartphone sales tank in China as coronavirus dampens demand - govt data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:31 IST
Smartphone sales tank in China as coronavirus dampens demand - govt data
Representative Image Image Credit: Oppo

Sales of smartphones in China tumbled by more than a third in January, government data showed on Monday, in a sign of how the coronavirus outbreak is hurting consumer demand. China started putting curbs on travel and asking residents to avoid public places in late January, just ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, a major gift-giving holiday.

Mobile phone brands shipped a total of 20.4 million devices that month, down 36.6% from 32.1 million in January 2019, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed. China's smartphone market has been shrinking for a number of years as the demand became more reliant on consumers replacing existing handsets than buying new ones. However, January's drop was far larger than was seen in the same month last year, when sales fell 11.4%.

For early 2020 analysts had predicted a fall of this magnitude. Research firms IDC and Canalys forecast earlier this month that shipments would drop roughly 40% in the first quarter as the virus outbreak hurt demand and sparked supply chain issues. Last week Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook wrote a letter to investors warning it would not meet its initial revenue guidance for the current quarter due to demand issues, and the coronavirus's impact on suppliers.

Foxconn, Apple's most important partner, has yet to fully resume work across its plants in China, though some of its facilities are operating at partial capacity. Apple meanwhile shut its branded stores across China, following similar moves by most other major retailers in the country.

Earlier this month Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun unveiled the company's new line of flagship devices via an online live stream, in lieu of a live audience. In the stream, he thanked Xiaomi's suppliers for helping the company in the run-up to the release and warned consumers that there might be some delays in delivery.

China's smartphone brands are planning to release a range of 5G-enabled phones this year in hopes of reviving growth in the sector. The bulk of the drop stems from Android brands, which collectively saw shipments decline from 29.9 million units in January 2019 to 18.1 million.

Shipments of Apple devices held steady at just over 2 million. Analysts say that despite Apple's struggles in China recently, the iPhone 11, released late last year, remains one of the best-selling 4G phones on the market in China. That bodes well for its first 5G phone, expected to arrive in autumn 2020.

IDC said in December, before the virus caused China to enter a state of semi-quarantine, that it expected phone shipments in China to return to growth in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves NTPC's stake-buy in NEEPCO, THDC India

Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday said it has given nod to acquisition of governments entire stake in THDC India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd NEEPCO by state-owned NTPC Ltd. As part of transactions, NTPC will acquire 10...

UPDATE 1-Buoyant Turkish tourism wary of slowdown due to Iran, coronavirus worries

Turkish tourist arrivals surged in January but there are signs of a slowdown in the following months, a hotel association said on Monday, while the closure of Turkeys border with Iran stoked fears about the impact of the coronavirus. The un...

UPDATE 2-Fifth Italian dies from coronavirus in Europe's worst flare-up

A fifth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government battled to contain Europes worst outbreak of the illness and Italian shares tumbled nearly 5 on fears over the economic impact. More ...

Palaniswami tells AIADMK cadres to trump DMK''s disinformation

Hailing AIADMK icon J Jayalalithaas contributions on her 72nd birth anniversary, Tamil Nadu ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Monday exhorted AIADMK cadres to slog for Ammas governments continuance and trump thedisinformation campaign of rival...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020