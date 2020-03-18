Samsung Galaxy M21 goes official; price starts at Rs 12,999

HIGHLIGHT sAMOLED display

48MP Triple Rear Camera

Android 10

6000mAh battery

Samsung launched today the Galaxy M21, the successor to the Galaxy M20 and the newest member of the budget-friendly M-series in India. The device was originally scheduled for launch on March 16, but later the launch was rescheduled for March 18.

Starting March 23, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will go on sale via Amazon and Samsung.com. The device carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB storage model. It also has a 6GB+128GB storage variant, pricing details of which are yet unknown.

The device comes with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display and adopts Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and houses a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging support. The device also brings Alive Intelligence features that include:

Useful Cards : This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox by identifying and organizing useful messages in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers.

: This feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox by identifying and organizing useful messages in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers. Multilingual Typing : Using artificial intelligence, this feature offers multilingual predictions while typing.

: Using artificial intelligence, this feature offers multilingual predictions while typing. Finder : It allows users to quickly find content within popular apps installed on their devices.

: It allows users to quickly find content within popular apps installed on their devices. Smart Crop: This feature helps users save, share or edit the most relevant part of screenshots with a single tap.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The triple rear camera module comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.