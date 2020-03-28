Left Menu
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Russia's 2020 satellite launch programme hit by production halt: Roscosmos

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it would have to adjust its 2020 launch programme because of a halt in satellite production in Europe, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, will hold several meetings to discuss the adjustments via video on Friday and Saturday, the agency said in a statement. Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

NASA on Friday picked a new space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX to ferry cargo and supplies to the agency's planned lunar space station, a crucial building block to its plans to build a permanent post on the moon and mount future missions to Mars. SpaceX will get a portion of a $7 billion NASA contract to use its biggest rocket, Falcon Heavy, to send a new "Dragon XL" spacecraft to the Lunar Gateway, an outpost NASA plans to build that will orbit the moon sometime within the next decade. 'Navajo warrior' dinosaur was a real fighter, with a scar to prove it

Scientists have unearthed fossils of a fearsome feathered dinosaur in northwestern New Mexico that was a quick and agile predator that could chase down smaller prey or swarm larger prey in pack attacks 67 million years ago. And, judging from a telltale scar on one of its menacing sickle-shaped claws, this Cretaceous Period dinosaur also fought with others of its own species.

