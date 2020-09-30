Left Menu
BJP appoints former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for Bihar assembly polls: Statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:02 IST
South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28, 2020. The Australian television series enthusiasts were highly excited after getting back their favourite series on the screen.Wentworth Season 8 dropped its finale on Tuesday, S...

COVID-19 antibody seroprevalence down at 25 pc in Delhi: Survey report in HC

Seroprevalence of antibodies to COVID-19 reduced to 25 per cent in September from nearly 29 per cent last month among people in the national capital, the Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday. These are the findings of the third round ...

Armenia, Azerbaijan fight for 4th day over separatist region

Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and ...

Cyprus expects support from EU against Turkey at summit

Cyprus expects support from its European Union partners against Turkey, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, as a divided bloc was set to meet to discuss possible sanctions on Ankara in a dispute over maritime resources. Cyprus looks to ...
