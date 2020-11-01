Recently our neighbour accepted complicity in Pulwama attack; it exposed those who doubted valour of sons of Bihar: PM Modi at Bihar rally.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In a bid to strengthen capital base, the union government has provided Rs 670 crore to Regional Rural Banks RRBs considering their importance in agriculture finance during these difficult times. Of the 43 RRBs, about one-third especially fr...
Shadowhunter actor Emeraude Toubia has been cast in Gina Rodriguez-starrer Like It Used to Be. Based on Bernardo Cubrias screenplay, the comedy centres on four female best friends going for a final road trip to Mexico when one finds out lif...
A super typhoon weakened after barrelling through the southern part of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, with officials reporting at least four deaths, power supply outages, infrastructure damage and flash floods. The weather ...
Actor Joey King will headline feature film The Princess, which has been acquired by 20th Century Studios. According to Deadline, the studio will develop the movie for streamer Hulu. The project has a speculative screenplay from Ben Lustig a...