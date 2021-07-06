Whatever decisions Congress chief Sonia Gandhi takes will be acceptable: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on changes in organisation, government.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Whatever decisions Congress chief Sonia Gandhi takes will be acceptable: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on changes in organisation, government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Congress
- Punjab
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Can't forget military van coming to a stop and soldiers giving dad the salute: Jeev Milkha Singh
Dad was my best friend, guide, mentor: Jeev remembers Milkha Singh
Kiara Advani celebrates 2 years of 'Kabir Singh', reveals June is her lucky month
Ranveer Singh resumes shooting for his upcoming big project
Two days ahead of his 87th birthday, Virbhadra Singh recovers from Covid