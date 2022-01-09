Dec 26 to be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as tribute to courage of 'sahibzades', Guru Gobind Singh's sons, & their quest for justice:PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India

