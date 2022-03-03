International Criminal Court prosecutor opens investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity in Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Thehague | Updated: 03-03-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 03:56 IST
International Criminal Court prosecutor opens investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity in Ukraine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- International Criminal Court
Advertisement