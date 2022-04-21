PM Narendra Modi releases commemorative coin, postage stamp at Red Fort on 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi releases commemorative coin, postage stamp at Red Fort on 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tegh Bahadur
- Narendra Modi
- Sikh
Advertisement