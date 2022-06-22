Imperative for Shiv Sena to walk out of ''unnatural alliance'' with NCP and Congress to save party and party workers: Eknath Shinde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Imperative for Shiv Sena to walk out of ''unnatural alliance'' with NCP and Congress to save party and party workers: Eknath Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eknath Shinde
- Congress
Advertisement