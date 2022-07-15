Saudi Arabia opens airspace to 'all' carriers, signalling end to Israel ban, in step toward normalization as Biden visits, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-07-2022 06:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 06:12 IST
