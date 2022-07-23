Oppn is clear Constitution has to be defended, democratic institutions protected. We don't want one-party rule: VP candidate Margaret Alva.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
