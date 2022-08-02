Union minister Pralhad Joshi appeals to MPs of all parties to attend 'Tiranga bike rally' from Red Fort to Parliament Wednesday morning.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Union minister Pralhad Joshi appeals to MPs of all parties to attend 'Tiranga bike rally' from Red Fort to Parliament Wednesday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pralhad Joshi
- Union
- Parliament
- Tiranga
Advertisement