Supreme Court tells SG Tushar Mehta that Football Federation matter is already listed for Wednesday & it will take it up for hearing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court tells SG Tushar Mehta that Football Federation matter is already listed for Wednesday & it will take it up for hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Tushar Mehta that Football Federation
Advertisement