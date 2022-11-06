BJP govt will conduct survey of Waqf properties in Himachal to stop any illegal use: Party president J P Nadda while releasing manifesto.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-11-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
