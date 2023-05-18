Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Parliament
- Narendra Modi
- Om Birla
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-deputy speaker of Lok Sabha Charanjit Atwal joins BJP
Support strong regional parties in next Lok Sabha polls: Abdullah to Opposition
Win in Karnataka will open doors for party for Lok Sabha polls, people of state will give message to country: Cong's D K Shivakumar to PTI.
42 lost membership of Parliament since 1988, maximum 19 in 14th Lok Sabha
Sikkim's public representatives work among people, says state's sole Lok Sabha member Indra Hang Subba