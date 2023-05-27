Tamil Nadu has been centre of Indian nationalism in every era: PM Modi while meeting Adheenams on eve of parliament building inauguration.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu has been centre of Indian nationalism in every era: PM Modi while meeting Adheenams on eve of parliament building inauguration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- PM Modi
- Indian
Advertisement