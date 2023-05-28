Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at new Parliament building, welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 07:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at new Parliament building, welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
