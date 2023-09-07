ASEAN is central pillar of India's Act East policy: PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta.
PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 07-09-2023 08:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 08:09 IST
ASEAN is central pillar of India's Act East policy: PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi to virtually witness attempted lunar landing in South Africa
Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi to virtually witness attempted lunar landing in South Africa
PM Modi discusses leveraging BRICS platform to find solutions to global challenges
BRICS Summit, Day-2: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa
Aizawl bridge collapse: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of dead