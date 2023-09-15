Bangladesh beat India by six runs in a Super 4 match of Asia Cup in Colombo.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:07 IST
Bangladesh beat India by six runs in a Super 4 match of Asia Cup in Colombo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- Super 4
- Asia Cup
- India
- Colombo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Wasn't an easy wicket, but...": Bangladesh batsman Shanto after losing to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup
India look to dominate opening exchanges against Bangladesh in SAFF U-16 C’ship opener
Cricket-Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh
India open SAFF U16 campaign with narrow win over Bangladesh
Bangladesh eye improved batting effort in crucial match against Afghanistan