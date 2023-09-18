R Ashwin picked in India's squad for ODI series against Australia, K L Rahul to lead team in first two games.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:50 IST
R Ashwin picked in India's squad for ODI series against Australia, K L Rahul to lead team in first two games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia says it will send more police to Solomon Islands, extend mission
Australia government to introduce bill barring 'wage theft' Monday
Australian Hijikata, who plays Tiafoe at US Open, stands as obstacle to Americans' Grand Slam hopes
Australian real estate agent suspended after sending racist email to Indian tenant
Australian all-rounder Maxwell may skip India series for World Cup