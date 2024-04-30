Rahul Gandhi Unveils Congress Plan to Empower Crores of Citizens with Financial Prosperity
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
If PM Modi can turn 22-25 industrialists into billionaires, then Congress will turn crores of people into 'lakhpatis': Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Billionaires
- Lakhpatis
- Politics
- India
- Economy
- Wealth
- Development
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Security of Indians our priority": PM Modi stresses need for stable govt amid global tensions
IPL 2024: Rohit becomes first Indian to hit 500 T20 sixes, hits 2nd IPL ton in losing cause
1 arrested with heroin worth Rs 30 lakh near India-Myanmar border
What happened in last 10 years only trailer, lot more needs to be done for Kerala and India: Modi in Kerala
Congress created weak image of India, while BJP built it into strong nation: Modi in Kerala.