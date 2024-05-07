PM Modi Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Playing Politics with Ram Temple Ruling, Drawing Parallels to Rajiv Gandhi in Shah Bano Case
PTI | Beed | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:50 IST
Like Rajiv Gandhi in Shah Bano case, Shehzada meant to contest Supreme Court ruling on Ram temple: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi.
