Kejriwal Predicts Jail Time for Opposition Leaders, UP CM Change if BJP Wins LS Polls
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:44 IST
All opposition leaders including Mamata, Stalin, Uddhav will be in jail if BJP wins LS polls, UP CM will also be changed: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
