Massive Recruitment Drive for Police Constables Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region

A large-scale recruitment drive for over 1100 police constable positions will commence from June 19 in Thane, Palghar, MBVV, and Navi Mumbai. Officials revealed the number of applicants and details of the selection process, which includes physical tests, written exams, and interviews.

PTI | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:56 IST
A large-scale recruitment drive to fill over 1100 police constable positions will begin on June 19 across Thane, Palghar, MBVV, and Navi Mumbai police units, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

Providing further details, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Thane Additional Police Commissioner (Administration) Sanjay Jadhav, and Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil disclosed the overwhelming response to the recruitment drive, with thousands of applications received across various units.

In the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar unit, 8,423 applications have been received for 231 constable posts, with men comprising 6,900 and women 1,523 of the applicants, an official said. Thane saw 38,078 applications for 661 posts, with the majority being male applicants. Palghar recorded 3,577 applications for 59 posts. Navi Mumbai received 5,984 applications for 185 constable positions. The recruitment process will include physical tests, written examinations, and interviews.

