BJP Leader M B Bhanuprakash Passes Away Amid Protest

On Monday, BJP leader and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash, aged 69, tragically succumbed to a cardiac arrest during a protest in Karnataka against the rising petrol and diesel prices.

Bhanuprakash, who previously held the roles of the party's state vice-president and district president, had been actively leading and addressing the protest before collapsing while entering his car.

Despite immediate medical attention, Bhanuprakash could not survive the cardiac arrest, confirmed a police source.

