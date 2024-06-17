Left Menu

BJP Leader M B Bhanuprakash Passes Away Amid Protest

BJP leader and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash, aged 69, passed away due to cardiac arrest during a protest in Karnataka against fuel price hikes. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he could not be saved. Bhanuprakash had served as the party's state vice-president and district president.

  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, BJP leader and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash, aged 69, tragically succumbed to a cardiac arrest during a protest in Karnataka against the rising petrol and diesel prices.

Bhanuprakash, who previously held the roles of the party's state vice-president and district president, had been actively leading and addressing the protest before collapsing while entering his car.

Despite immediate medical attention, Bhanuprakash could not survive the cardiac arrest, confirmed a police source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

