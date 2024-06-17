Celebrating the Inaugural 'Cambodia-India Tourism Year 2024'

The '1st Cambodia-India Tourism Year' was formally launched on Monday at a ceremony in New Delhi, graced by high-ranking officials from the tourism ministries of both nations.

The event also marked the inaugural flight service between Phnom Penh and New Delhi. Long Phirum, Secretary of State, Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia, and Manisha Saxena, Director General (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism of India, jointly inaugurated the 'Cambodia-India Tourism Year 2024' by rhythmically beating traditional drums.

Addressing the gathering, Phirum hailed 2024 as a 'significant milestone' and emphasized the historical direct air link as a crucial development. Saxena echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the centuries-old trade and cultural relations between the two countries and how the tourism year and direct flights would foster economic growth and mutual understanding.

