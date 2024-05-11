BJP Set to Dominate South India, Emerge as Largest Party in LS Elections: Amit Shah
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:51 IST
In South India, BJP will emerge as largest party winning more number of LS seats after June 4: Amit Shah in Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
