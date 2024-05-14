Russia's Putin to Visit China for State Visit Amid Ukraine War Cooperation
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:01 IST
China says Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a 2-day state visit this week amid closer ties over Ukraine war, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
