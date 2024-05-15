Amit Shah Promises 'One Nation One Ration Card' Scheme if BJP Wins Odisha Elections
PTI | Ganjam | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP will implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme in Odisha if it comes to power in state: Amit Shah at poll rally in Ganjam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
