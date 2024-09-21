Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Iconic Tirupati Laddu Prasadam Quality

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) assures devotees of the sanctity of the Tirupati laddu prasadam after concerns about sub-standard ghee and lard presence. The temple authority has blacklisted the ghee supplier. Central and state authorities are seeking thorough investigations and reports on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:30 IST
The sacred sweetmeat, Tirupati laddu prasadam, has come under scrutiny over concerns regarding the quality of ghee used. Amidst these concerns, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) pledged to uphold the sanctity of the offerings.

On Friday night, TTD declared via social media that the integrity and purity of the Srivari Laddu have been restored. The temple authority emphasized its commitment to maintaining the holiness of the prasadam.

Previously, tests found sub-standard ghee, with traces of lard, raising alarms initially echoed by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The controversy has since involved political accusations, with former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy calling it 'diversion politics'. In response, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for an investigation into these allegations.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao confirmed lab results showing animal fat and lard in some ghee samples. As a result, the TTD plans to blacklist the contractor responsible for the adulteration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

