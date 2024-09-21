Left Menu

TDP vs YSRCP: Controversy Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam

TDP leader Gandi Babji accuses YSRCP of using animal fat in Tirupati Prasadam, prompting an investigation by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expresses shock, while YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to write to the PM and Chief Justice of India about the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:57 IST
TDP leader Gandi Babji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TDP leader Gandi Babji has accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of using animal fat in consecrated sweets, specifically Tirupati Prasadam, at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. Babji alleged that the previous YSRCP government engaged in illegal activities for financial gain, disregarding public sentiment.

According to Babji, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu initiated an inquiry upon gaining power, uncovering that substandard and polluted ghee had been used. Babji stressed the government's responsibility to identify and penalize those implicated.

The controversy has elicited strong reactions; Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his dismay and called for the establishment of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to safeguard temple sanctity. Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy announced plans to write to the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India, accusing Naidu of manipulating facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

