TDP vs YSRCP: Controversy Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam

TDP leader Gandi Babji has accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of using animal fat in consecrated sweets, specifically Tirupati Prasadam, at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. Babji alleged that the previous YSRCP government engaged in illegal activities for financial gain, disregarding public sentiment.

According to Babji, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu initiated an inquiry upon gaining power, uncovering that substandard and polluted ghee had been used. Babji stressed the government's responsibility to identify and penalize those implicated.

The controversy has elicited strong reactions; Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his dismay and called for the establishment of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to safeguard temple sanctity. Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy announced plans to write to the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India, accusing Naidu of manipulating facts.

