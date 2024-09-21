Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Friday responded to allegations of animal fat being used in the Tirupati prasadam, promising action from both state and central governments. 'This matter is connected to everyone's faith, and action is necessary to restore it,' Singh stated.

He assured that both Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the central government have acknowledged the issue. 'Appropriate action will be taken against those responsible. Tirupati represents the faith of all communities, and action will be taken to establish that faith again, with proper evidence,' he added.

These remarks come after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's claim that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government. Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy countered, alleging that the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) is politicizing religious matters.

'The tender process occurs every six months, and criteria have been unchanged for decades. Suppliers must provide NABL and quality certifications,' Reddy mentioned, emphasizing that any substandard product was rejected 18 times under his regime. He also voiced intentions to inform PM Narendra Modi and Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

The YSRCP has moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking an investigation. Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan have voiced concerns, urging protection of religious sanctity. Additionally, Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced that all prasada in the state's temples would now undergo testing for quality assurance.

In response to ongoing allegations, YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy denied claims, asserting that only organic ingredients, including ghee, were used in the preparation of prasadam under their governance. 'These are vile allegations meant to mislead the public,' he concluded.

