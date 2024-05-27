26 Delhi govt hospitals to reserve two beds each for heatstroke victims; five beds to be reserved at LNJP: Health Minister Bharadwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
