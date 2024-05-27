Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, another doctor to three-day police custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, another doctor to three-day police custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- hospital fire
- court
- owner
- doctor
- police custody
- safety lapses
- investigation
- incident
- charges
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah doctored video case: Accused Arun Reddy gets bail from Delhi Court
Accused in Salman Khan Shooting Case Extrad to Mumbai Police Custody
1995 Judgement Extending Consumer Protection Act to Doctors Needs Review: Supreme Court
Slovak doctors to discuss transporting PM Fico to Bratislava on Monday - local media
Slovak defence minister says doctors are fighting for life of prime minister who was shot