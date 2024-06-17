Tragedy Strikes: Family Trio Drowns in Khoh River

In a tragic incident on Monday, three members of a family drowned in the Khoh river at Mukarpuri village. The deceased have been identified as Sonu (18), Ayan (22), and their uncle Asif (32), as confirmed by police officials.

According to Circle Officer Sarvam Singh of Dhampur, the three were caught in strong currents while bathing in the river under the Seohara police station jurisdiction. Despite immediate rescue efforts, the currents proved fatal.

The bodies were eventually recovered by the police with substantial help from local villagers, marking a sorrowful end to the unfortunate event.

