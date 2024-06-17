Left Menu

115 Paintings of Shivaji's Legacy Acquired by IGNCA

A collection of 115 oil paintings depicting Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's life has been donated to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The collection, by a Marathi father-son duo, marks Shivaji's 350th coronation anniversary and will be permanently housed in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:36 IST
A collection of 115 oil paintings illustrating the life and legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji will soon be under the guardianship of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), following a significant donation agreement.

This momentous donation was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Monday, ensuring the preservation of these culturally rich artworks for future generations.

Currently exhibited at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation, these paintings by a Marathi father-son duo have been integral in capturing historical narratives. The exhibition runs from June 7 to June 21.

