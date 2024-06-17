115 Paintings of Shivaji's Legacy Acquired by IGNCA

A collection of 115 oil paintings illustrating the life and legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji will soon be under the guardianship of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), following a significant donation agreement.

This momentous donation was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Monday, ensuring the preservation of these culturally rich artworks for future generations.

Currently exhibited at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation, these paintings by a Marathi father-son duo have been integral in capturing historical narratives. The exhibition runs from June 7 to June 21.

