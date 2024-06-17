Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Maharashtra

A 23-year-old woman, Shweta Survase, died in a tragic accident in Maharashtra. She mistakenly accelerated in reverse gear, resulting in her car plunging into a valley. The incident, recorded by her friend Shivraj Mule, saw rescuers take an hour to reach her. She was declared dead upon hospital arrival.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:36 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a 23-year-old woman named Shweta Survase lost her life in a vehicular mishap on Monday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, according to police reports.

The unfortunate incident unfolded in the Sulibhanjan area during the afternoon. Shweta was reportedly trying her hand at driving while her friend, Shivraj Mule, filmed the event. She mistakenly pressed the accelerator with the car in reverse gear, causing the vehicle to slide back, breach a crash barrier, and plunge into a valley.

Rescue efforts were initiated immediately, but it took the team an hour to reach the crash site. Shweta was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, said a Khutabad police station official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

