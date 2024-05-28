Next five years will see more development works than the last 10 years: PM Modi in Jharkhand's Dumka.
PTI | Dumka | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Next five years will see more development works than the last 10 years: PM Modi in Jharkhand's Dumka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Airtel Selects Google Cloud to Power Digital Transformation and Enhance Customer Experiences
Bihar's Infrastructure Boosted: 3,300 km of National Highways and 400 Railway Overbridges Constructed During NDA Tenure, Highlights PM Modi
Ukraine plans record power imports after infrastructure damage
QualityKiosk Appointed Exclusive Partner for Commercial Bank of Dubai's Test Center of Excellence Transformation
Ukraine plans record power imports on Monday after infrastructure damage, energy ministry says