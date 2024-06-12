Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradeep Balasananta, Gokula Mallick, Sampad Kumar Swain take oath as ministers of Odisha.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradeep Balasananta, Gokula Mallick, Sampad Kumar Swain take oath as ministers of Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Government
- Ministers
- Oath
- Ceremony
- Political
- Development
- Administration
- Governance
- State
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in Papua New Guinea: Marape Faces No-Confidence Motion
Political Storm in Papua New Guinea: PM Marape Faces New Challenge
Peru's Political Turmoil: Dina Boluarte Faces Corruption Charges
Political Showdown in Papua New Guinea: Marape Faces No-Confidence Motion
Rahul Gandhi comes only for political tourism, says UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak