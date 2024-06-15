After Lok Sabha poll results, change of government imminent in Maharashtra: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
After Lok Sabha poll results, change of government imminent in Maharashtra: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Snapping five-day losses, Indian stocks in green but cautious ahead of poll results
Punjab and Chandigarh Gear Up for Crucial Lok Sabha Elections
Snapping five-day losses, Indian stocks in green but cautious ahead of poll results
Himachal Polls: High Stakes And High Drama in Lok Sabha and Assembly Bypolls
Congress Slams Modi Govt for 'Mission Ganga' Mismanagement